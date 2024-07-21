🚨WE NEED CROQUETTES AND A LEASH FOR THIS 🐶 GOAL BY @CC4OFFICIAL 🚨

This is how our ‘Vaquero’ defined the first goal of the match 🔥⚽️

📺 Follow the match LIVE with your active subscription on https://t.co/CxXH0lnnRY 👉 https://t.co/FTFoxMquUy pic.twitter.com/PUeTK80WdB

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 21, 2024