After a hesitant start in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the Liga MX, Chivas added its second consecutive victory by beating 2-0 Mazatlan in it Akron Stadiumthanks to a goal from the Mexican-American Cade Cowell and one more of Armando Gonzalezwhich brought the total to seven units out of twelve possible.
Once again, The cowboy He showed that he is the best player for the red and white team so far this semester, as he had dangerous approaches, finishing off everything with a goal. At minute 50, Fernando Beltran He started the play from midfield, giving up possession to the Cowboywho did not hesitate to face his rivals on the edge of the area, feinted and eluded two of them to get inside and fire a powerful shot that left the goalkeeper with no chance. In this way, the American reached three goals in the current semester.
Despite the Guadalajara advantage, the goalkeeper Raul Rangel He once again gave a lecture on why he has become a man of total confidence for the coaching staff. At 60′, the Paraguayan Joshua Colman He escaped to face Tala one on one, who came out on top. Ten minutes later, the Panamanian Yoel Barcenas He appeared on the left with a low shot that the goalkeeper correctly saved.
Once again, as has happened in recent matches, The Ant Gonzalez He came on as a substitute, once again being a factor in the scoreboard. At 78′, Victor Guzman He took a free kick from three-quarters of the field, which was deflected by the youth player to disorient Hugo Gonzalezthus scoring his second goal of the semester.
On the other hand, the captain Javier Hernandez He came close to celebrating a goal again, as in the first half added time, Cowell He overflowed on the left to send a cross that Chicharito He nodded, but Hugo Gonzalez He said no with his leg. Added to that, there was bad news for the Flock because Chiquete Orozco He left injured and in tears shortly before the end of the first half, not knowing if he will miss the game or not. Leagues Cup.
