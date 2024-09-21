This Sunday, the Estadio de la Cerámica will be the stage for one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 6 of La Ligawhen Villarreal receives Barcelona.
Marcelino’s team is looking for a win against the leaders after a great start to the season, being fourth in the table and tied on points with Real Madrid. Despite the ups and downs, despite not having lost so far, the yellows are confident in the home advantage and the intensity that characterises their coach to stand up to a Barça team that has started the season strongly.
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, meanwhile, are in great form for the match, occupying first place in the table. The Catalan side have shown solidity in their first league games, combining good attacking play with a more organised defence. With a defined style of play, the Catalans are determined to fight for the title this season, and this match will be an important test to consolidate their position in the title race.
The exciting clash between Villarreal and Barcelona can be followed live on DAZN LaLiga, allowing fans to follow every detail of this key clash between two teams looking to stay at the top of the table.
