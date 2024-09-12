Next Friday, September 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers will receive, on the court of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario, the visit of Athletic San Luisfor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Those led by Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic, who arrived at the ‘U’ de Nuevo León in the middle of the preseason, have not lost a single game so far in the Apertura 2024, so, against Atlético San Luis, they are expected to come out with the intention of adding three points… or at least not losing.
Good news for the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon is that this Friday, when they receive the visit of Atlético San Luis, their goal will be entrusted to the person who is for many the best goalkeeper in the history of the club: Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque.
This after having served his eleven-match suspension, a situation that did not allow him to be with his teammates in the playoff of the previous tournament, nor to guard the three white posts in the first six dates of the Apertura 2024.
It should be noted that this match will be the first ‘Botanero Friday’ that the Tigres team will enjoy, in this new alliance that it has made with TV Azteca. You will be able to enjoy this match on open television or via streaming, through the Azteca Deportes platforms.
