One of the most eye-catching duels on matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament is Tigres vs León. The UANL team will seek to add three points and hope that Cruz Azul drops points in order to take the lead in the competition. For its part, La Fiera needs to start stringing together consecutive victories to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.
In their last 10 clashes, things have been even between the two teams. Tigres UANL has five wins, two draws and three losses against La Fiera.
The last match that the feline team lost to the emeralds was in the Clausura 2023, in a match held at the Nou Camp that ended with a score of 3-0.
The match will take place on Friday, September 27 at the Estadio Universitario. Below we tell you what options you will have to watch this match on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2024.
The duel between Tigres and León can be seen on TV Azteca screens on Channel 7. This duel can also be seen for free on the Internet on the TVAzteca.com website.
Finally, the last alternative to watch this match in Mexico is the Azteca Deportes app.
