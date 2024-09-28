After a convincing victory, although suffered at the end of the match, at the Santiago Bernabéu against Deportivo Alavés, Real Madrid faces its next challenge on the calendar: the long-awaited Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid. The white team arrives with confidence, but will face an always combative Atleti, in a duel full of intensity and emotion that could be key in the fight for the top positions in La Liga.
City: Madrid, Spain
Date: September 29
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina), 1:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium
This match between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid can be followed live through DAZN La Liganext Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Fans will be able to enjoy the match from the comfort of their homes, where the merengue team will seek to offer another great offensive show and continue their good streak.
Spain: DAZN
Argentina: DIRECTV
Mexico: Sky+
USA: ESPN+
