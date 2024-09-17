Atlético San Luis and Cruz Azul will face each other at the start of Matchday 8 of the Liga MX as part of the double round post FIFA Date. The match will take place this Tuesday, September 17 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium in the Purépecha capital and the cement workers will seek to make their rival feel why they are one of the best teams in the championship.
After their match against Club León, the Máquina Celeste has 3 wins in their 3 away games so far in the Apertura 2024, which has them in first place overall in the standings and keeps them as serious candidates for the title and one of the best teams when it comes to visiting their rivals.
The Potosinos, who are in the middle of the Apertura 2024 table, are not an easy opponent when it comes to playing at home; they beat América (2-1), tied with Xolos (1-1) and beat Atlas (2-1).
The cement workers are very good at visiting Potosí lands, since in their last five away games they have only lost once and this was in the Clausura 2020, at that time Luis Reyes and Germán Berterame scored for Atlético San Luis, while Jonathan Rodríguez scored for Azul.
The record so far in the last five matches is two wins for La Máquina, two draws and one defeat. We will see what history has in store for this match on Matchday 8.
The visit of the Celeste team to Potosi soil will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes screens at 7:00 p.m. central time this coming Tuesday, September 17.
