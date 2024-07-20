Next Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the BBVA stadium court will witness the match of the fourth day of the 2024 Apertura tournament, between the Monterrey Football Club and the White Roosters of Querétaro.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the White Roosters of Querétaroit was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and on the BBVA stadium pitch. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Brandon Vázquez scored his first goal with the Rayados in that very match.
The squad led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, had started the 2024 Apertura tournament with an important victory as a visitor, against the Tuzos del Pachuca. On matchday two, however, Cruz Azul beat them 4-0 at home, and although against Necaxa the Pandilla returned to the path of victory, among the fans there are still some doubts, which they will seek to dispel next Saturday, achieving a resounding victory at home, before fully entering the Leagues CUP 2024.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina and Erick Aguirre
Midfielders: Sergio Canales, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez, ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Maxi Meza
Forwards: German Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa
If you live in the United States of America and want to enjoy the match between Rayados and the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, you can do so through the VIX signal. On the other hand, in Mexican territory, the transmission signals will be TUDN (streaming and TV), in addition to VIX+.
