Club América has not had the expected start in the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. The Azulcremas, current two-time champions of Mexican soccer, will face FC Juárez this weekend in matchday 4 activity.
The duel will take place this Saturday, July 20, at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. This match looks to be intense and more even than expected because both teams have few points in the first three rounds and urgently need a win.
Through which streaming platform will you be able to watch this duel between FC Juárez and América? Below we tell you all the details to watch this duel corresponding to matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024.
In recent tournaments, the broadcasting rights of several teams have changed television networks. FC Juárez’s matches are broadcast on the FOX Sports channel.
On this occasion, the FC Juárez vs América match will be for FOX Sports Premium subscribers and can also be watched on the VIX streaming platform, but with a Premium subscription.
In the last three games between the Bravos and the Águilas at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, América has three victories.
