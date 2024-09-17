The Gallos del Querétaro and the Tigres de la UANL will face each other on Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 of the LigaMX with very different realities. The locals are at the bottom of the general table, while the felines remain one of the best clubs in Mexican soccer after beating Atlético San Luis by the minimum in the last matchday.
In their last five visits to Corregidora, the Universitarios have achieved 2 wins and 3 draws, this added to the fact that the Gallos Blancos have not been able to get a single win at home so far in this tournament. In fact, they are bottom with only one point after having lost 2-1 against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Everything points to this duel being a feast for the Universitarios, since up to now the Gallos Blancos have not given any signs of how they could obtain their first victory in the tournament.
Veljko Paunovic’s team is on a perfect streak so far in the Apertura 2024, in its 7 games played so far, it has achieved 5 wins and two draws, with the 0-3 against Santos Laguna in Torreón being its largest score so far.
The match, which will take place this Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time in Corregidora, will be broadcast exclusively through the CalienteTV YouTube channel for our entire country.
