This Sunday, the El Sadar Stadium will be the scene of one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 8 of LaLigawhen Osasuna receives Barcelona.
Vicente Moreno’s team, Osasuna, has had a good start to the season, especially at home, where they have not lost after four games, with three consecutive victories. However, facing Barcelona represents their biggest challenge yet.
For its part, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona comes into the match in great form, occupying first position in the table. The Catalan team has shown solidity in its first league matches, combining good offensive play and a more organized defense. With a defined style of play, the culés are determined to fight for the title this season, and this match will be an important test to consolidate themselves in the fight for the title. At the moment, the culé team has won all the games it has played in LaLiga.
The exciting confrontation between Osasuna and Barcelona can be followed live through Movistar+, which will allow fans not to miss any details of this key clash between two teams seeking to stay at the top of the standings.
