Next Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will visit the TSM court, to face the Saints Lagunain the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Martín Demichelis, who has only managed a couple of games for Club de Fútbol Monterrey, has a draw against Xolos de Tijuana (a game they were winning 2-1 and had the equalizer stolen from them in the last minute) and a 2-1 defeat at home against Diablos Rojos del Toluca, with a goal included from former Rayado player Jesús Gallardo.
Against Santos Laguna, Argentine coach Martín Demichelis will try to get his first victory directing the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla, in this Apertura 2024 tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday two of the 2024 Clausura tournament. With goals from Maximiliano Meza (who is no longer with the institution) and Jordi Cortizo, Club de Fútbol Monterrey beat Santos Laguna 2-0 at home, in a place that has always been difficult for the Monterrey team.
It should be noted that this match will be exclusive to the ViX platform, so if its fans want to enjoy Monterrey vs Santos Laguna, they still have time to hire it.
#streaming #platform #Monterrey #Santos #broadcast #live #Apertura
Leave a Reply