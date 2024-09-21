Since their fall against Toluca, the Rayados have not known defeat in the Apertura 2024 of the LigaMX and want to maintain the good pace when receiving Mazatlán, a team that so far has only been able to achieve one victory in the championship, very different situations for both teams that will play this Saturday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.
The match to be played at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey is a new opportunity for the Cañoneros to get their first win in LigaMX against La Pandilla, since in 8 occasions that they have faced each other, the Mazatlecos have registered 6 losses and two draws. This match can be enjoyed through the Vix Premium screen.
The Albiazules are coming into this match with a handicap, as in the matchday 8 match against FC Juárez, Germán Berterame was sent off after a strong tackle on Avilés Hurtado, who will be out of action for the next four months due to a non-displaced fracture of the fibula. This expulsion is added to the loss of Gerardo Arteaga, who is still injured.
As far as we can take away from Mazatlán, their last match ended in a goalless draw against Rayos del Necaxa, and likewise, they have not been able to add three goals at home so far this season, a situation that has Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team emotionally weakened, who today has his team in thirteenth position in the general table,
Mexico: Vix Premium
