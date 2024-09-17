Rayados del Monterrey, who are undefeated at home this Apertura 2024, will host FC Juárez, a team that has not known victory on foreign soil until before playing this Matchday 8 match at the BBVA Stadium.
The realities of these teams are abysmally different, and not only at present, but historically, since the border team landed in LigaMX they have only been able to get one draw on Monterrey soil and it was in J6 of the Clausura 2020.
Matchday 7 was a respite for the border team, as they achieved their first victory of the championship by defeating Mazatlán 1-0, a victory that temporarily leaves them with 4 points. Meanwhile, the locals continue their winning streak after defeating Santos Laguna 0-2 in Torreón.
Rayados del Monterrey are a points-generating machine away from home. They are undefeated in the current tournament: they beat Pachuca and Necaxa 0-1 on Matchday 1 and 3 respectively, tied 2-2 against Xolos on Matchday 5, beat Puebla 1-2 on Matchday 16 which was brought forward in the calendar (add result vs Santos)
The match, which will be played at the Coloso de Hierro this coming Wednesday, September 18 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time, can be enjoyed exclusively through Vix Premium’s online platforms.
