Next Saturday, July 13, at 9:10 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will receive a visit from the Cruz Azul Sky Machine on the BBVA stadium pitch, to play the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Rayados started this semester on the right foot, defeating Pachuca’s Tuzos by the minimum difference, at the Hidalgo stadium. Cruz Azul, on the other hand, beat Mazatlán 1-0. The goal was scored by Bryan Javier Gamboa Galarza, already in injury time.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Sebastian Vegas, Victor Guzman and Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Maxi Meza, Luis Romo, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez and Sergio Canalez
Forwards: German Berterame and Brandon Vazquez
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rotondi and Jorge Sanchez
Midfielders: Charly Rodriguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Nacho Rivero and Alexis Gutierrez
Forwards: Uriel Antuna and Angel Sepulveda
The last time Cruz Azul and Monterrey faced each other was in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Rayados. However, even though the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla emerged victorious from the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, it was Cruz Azul who advanced to the final, due to their position in the general table.
You can enjoy this match on Canal 5 and TUDN Mexico. However, if streaming is your thing, the platform that will offer this incredible duel will be VIX, so you can enjoy it from your computer, tablet or cell phone.
More news about Liga MX
#streaming #platform #Monterrey #Cruz #Azul #Apertura #broadcast
Leave a Reply