He Club Leon will receive the Blue Cross this weekend and they do so with the intention of being able to get out of the tremendous footballing slump they are in. Unfortunately, they will face the best team in the tournament and with maximum motivation.
The Machine comes from beating the America before the break for the FIFA date; they have not lost in the entire tournament and have only conceded two goals in six games, so the test is almost impossible for The Beastwho have not yet won this semester.
It is a good match and everything looks set for a feast of Blue Crossalthough we all know that in the Liga MX You can never take a result for granted, so below we leave you all the details about how to watch the match live this weekend.
He Lion will receive Blue Cross in it Leon Stadium this Saturday, September 14 at 8:35 p.m. Central Mexico Time. This is one of the “trap” games for the cement workers, so they will have to go out focused on a field that is not at all easy.
The television broadcast will be on Fox Sports in Mexicoso if you have cable TV, you can most likely watch the game Leon vs Cruz Azul no problem. In the United States it is broadcast on TUDN USA and Univision.
Regarding the streaming platforms that will happen this game of Leon vs Cruz Azulyou can watch it live on Amazon Prime and for ViX Premiumso this time you have two alternatives to watch it online.
