Without a doubt, the duel between Cruz Azul and Toluca will be the most attractive match of the entire matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. La Máquina Celeste comes to this match as the leader of the competition, with three wins in a row, while the Diablos Rojos have shown their power in the first three matchdays.
The match will be played this Saturday, July 20 at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium at 9:05 p.m.
But on which streaming platform will you be able to watch the match live? We’ll tell you more below.
The duel between the Máquina Celeste and the Diablos Rojos will be broadcast on Channel 5 and TUDN.
In addition to these options, there is another alternative to not miss this match: the game can also be watched on the Vix streaming platform with a Premium subscription.
Cruz Azul will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory in the Apertura 2024, while the Diablos are looking for their third win this season.
It should be remembered that after this date, Liga MX will take a break because the 2024 Leagues Cup will start.
