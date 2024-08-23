Cruz Azul will return to Liga MX activity after its poor performance in the 2024 Leagues Cup. The cement team will visit Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at the Corregidora Stadium in a match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX tournament. Martín Anselmi’s team will seek to return to the path of victory against the weakest team in all of Mexican soccer.
In their last five clashes, the La Noria team has a positive record against the feathered team: they have three wins, one draw and just one loss.
For the match this Friday, August 23, Cruz Azul will be the favorite to take the victory at the home of the Gallos Blancos.
Below we tell you how you can watch this match.
There are several alternatives to watch the match between Cruz Azul and Los Gallos Blancos. You can watch this match on social media and the Caliente TV website, as well as on its mobile app for free.
In addition to these options, the match can be watched via the VIX streaming platform in its premium version.
After four rounds played, Cruz Azul is in second place in the general table with 10 points, while the Gallos Blancos are in last place with zero points and five consecutive losses.
