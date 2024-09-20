Blue Cross and Chivas They will measure their strength this Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. at the Sports City Stadium for their match of Matchday 9 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. La Máquina, which is coming off its unbeaten streak, remains at the top of the standings with 19 points, while Guadalajara is fifth and wants to continue adding points to avoid getting into trouble later on.
And although the duel is not a classic, it has a great impact because it involves two teams with a large number of fans. The Celestes will not be able to count on the defender Gonzalo Pioviwho was expelled before Athletic San Luisbut they have the rest of the squad to be able to return to the path of victory. In the case of the Flock, they will not have the Mexican-American Cade Cowellwho will be out of action for about a month, apart Pavel Perez remains in doubt.
You will be able to see this commitment through the signal of TUDN And fortunately for those who do not have pay television, they will have the opportunity to watch it through Channel 5 on open television, something that is certainly applauded. However, in the case of the streaming signal, it will be necessary to resort to ViX Premium or on the page of TUDN.
On the other hand, for those who live on American soil, the game can be seen on television through Univision and in the case of streaming, Fubo and TUDN.
Mexico: TUDN and ViX Premium
USA: Fubo and TUDN
