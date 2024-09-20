Do you want to go to Cruz Azul 🆚 Chivas?

Tomorrow we will have exclusive ticket sales at the Official La Noria Store!

⏰ From 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pay attention to both options and the Terms and Conditions. 👀⬇️#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/SSs4GallFK

— BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) September 19, 2024