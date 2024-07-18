Chivas de Guadalajara and Mazatlán will face each other in a match corresponding to matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The duel between both teams will take place at the Akron Stadium next Saturday, July 20 at 5:05 p.m.
There is still some uncertainty regarding the broadcasts of some clubs after the most recent negotiations between teams and television networks. One of these teams is Chivas de Guadalajara, a team that after many years left Televisa to sign with Amazon Prime.
The Rebaño Sagrado’s first home game in the 2024 Apertura was broadcast exclusively on Chivas TV. But what will happen for the duel against Mazatlán on Matchday 4?
Through its official websites, Chivas de Guadalajara announced that red-and-white fans will be able to follow this match exclusively through the Chivas TV platform, just like in matchday 1 of the tournament.
Guadalajara said that in the United States this match can be seen on the Peacocktv streaming platform.
Although it has not been officially announced, it seems that the debut of the Chivas-Amazon partnership will have to wait until after the 2024 Leagues Cup.
The first match to be broadcast on Amazon Prime would be Chivas de Guadalajara vs FC Juárez, from matchday 6, on August 31.
