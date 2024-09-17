The Akron Stadium will open its doors for Chivas del Guadalajara to host Club León on Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura of LigaMX, with a bitter memory for the Chivas on their backs, as the felines took all three points on their last visit to Zapopan.
The team led by Fernando Gago is undefeated at home with a record of 2 wins and a draw, while the Esmeraldas have 1 draw and 2 losses as visitors this season, seemingly disparate destinies, but we could already see that history is never written.
Chiverío comes to this match after losing by the minimum in the Classic of Classics of Mexican soccer, while the Leonese lost 1-0 at home against Cruz Azul in the last round of the championship.
The duels between Rebaño and Fiera are historically exciting and rarely end in draws. The last time both teams tied the score was in the Apertura 2022 (0-0) and from there we would have to go back to the GUARD1ANES Apertura 2020 when in J1 they tied at zero and in the Semifinals of the First Leg they ended 1-1.
The match, which will take place this Wednesday, September 18 at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico time, can be enjoyed exclusively through Prime Video in Mexico, while in the United States it will be seen on the screens of Telemundo and Peacocktv.com for the entire world.
