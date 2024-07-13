Next Monday, July 15 at 2:00 a.m., the national teams of Argentina and Colombia will face each other in the final of the 2024 Copa América at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Fans are eager to see who will be crowned champion of the tournament, and there are multiple options to watch the match live.
Argentina reached the final after beating Canada 2-0 in the semi-finals, while Colombia beat Uruguay 0-1. Both teams have shown a high level of competition, promising an exciting final.
Goalie: Emiliano Martinez
Defenses: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis MacAllister
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica
Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, James Rodriguez
Forwards: Luis Diaz, John Arias, John Cordoba
The last time the Argentina and Colombia men’s national teams met was on 1 February 2022 in a World Cup qualifying match, with Argentina winning 1-0.
In Spain, the final can be watched live on Movistar+ and TV3. In addition, for those who prefer streaming, both platforms will offer live broadcasts of the match, allowing fans to follow the match from any device with internet access.
Options to Watch the Match in Other Countries
Argentina: The final can be seen live on TV Pública and TyC Sports
Colombia: Fans will be able to watch the match on Caracol TV and RCN Televisión.
Mexico: The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
USA: The broadcast will be available on Univision and TUDN USA.
