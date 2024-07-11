América and Querétaro will face each other in a match corresponding to matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Las Águilas will host the Gallos Blancos at the Azteca Stadium. On paper, the azulcremas seem far superior, however, André Jardine’s team surprisingly fell in its debut this semester against Atlético de San Luis, so another unexpected result cannot be ruled out.
In their last ten clashes against Querétaro, Club América has five wins, four draws and just one loss. The last time the Gallos Blancos beat the Azulcremas was in the already distant Apertura 2020, while the last time the Querétaro team won at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was in the Apertura 2017.
This match, which will take place on Friday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m., will be broadcast exclusively in Mexico through a streaming platform. Below we share with you the details about the broadcast of América vs Querétaro.
The broadcast rights for América in Mexico and the United States belong to Televisa. However, this match between the Eagles will be exclusively streamed, meaning it will not be broadcast on open television or cable television (TUDN).
The match of matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024 between América and Querétaro will only be seen through the VIX platform in its Premium version.
#streaming #platform #América #Querétaro #broadcast #Apertura
Leave a Reply