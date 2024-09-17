After playing the National Classic, where the capital team did not obtain a favorable result, the Águilas del América receive another rival from Guadalajara, this time they will face Atlas with the only mission of getting the three points if they do not want to remain in the lower part of the classification. The match will be played at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium this Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m.
The last time Azulcremas and Zorros met in the league competition, those from Coapa took the victory by a crushing 5 goals to 1 on Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024, a blue-cream feast thanks to doubles from Henry Martín, Alex Zendejas and one more goal from Julián Quiñones.
Although all the current data seems not to favor those led by Brazilian André Jardine, América is América and the last time Atlas was able to defeat them was in the Clausura 2022. In that match, Diego Barbosa scored at 70′ and the young Jonathan Herrera closed the score at 96′, thus putting definitive figures to the last red-and-black victory over the azulcremas.
The match between América and Atlas, which will take place this Tuesday, September 17, will be broadcast on television on TUDN and via streaming through Vix+ at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.
More news about Liga MX
#streaming #platform #América #Atlas #broadcast #live #Apertura
Leave a Reply