This weekend a new edition of the National Classic between America and Chivasso it is a different weekend within the Liga MX and it is expected to be very intense, since there is no clear prediction of who will be the winner.
On the one hand, the Guadalajara It comes at the best possible time, after a thrashing at home and with more players recovered; however, although the Club America is going through the worst streak of the André Jardine era, little by little they are recovering players who could turn the situation around at any moment.
It should be remembered that the Eagles comes to this duel in the position number 12with only six points obtained in six games; while the Chivas march in the sixth placewith 11 points in six games.
He Classic is scheduled for this Saturday, September 14 at 18:50 and will be played on the pitch of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, so below we leave you with all the details of the live broadcast: where and how to watch it online, free and easy.
Remember that the game is scheduled early so that it does not overlap with the Saul’s fight Canelo Alvarezso there will be a star-studded lineup on the Independence Day weekend in Mexico.
The match of the America vs Chivas You can see it in online streaming by ViX in its free versionas well as by the streaming apps of Sky+ and Izzi Gowhich includes TUDN, the broadcast channel where the National Classic will be broadcast.
Club America: Luis Malagon; Israel Reyes, Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres, Cristian Borja; Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos; Javairo Dilrosun, Erick Sanchez, Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin.
Chivas: Raul Rangel; Alan Mozo, Antonio Briseño, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Castillo; Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Beltran, Erick Gutierrez; Roberto Alvarado, Armando Gonzalez and Cade Cowell.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#streaming #platform #América #Chivas #Apertura #broadcast #watch #LIVE
Leave a Reply