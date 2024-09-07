The Mexican national team returns to action under a new process with Javier AguirreIt will be this Saturday, September 9th when it collides with New Zealand in a friendly match, to be held at the Rose Bowl Stadiumwhich will serve as preparation for what will be the CONCACAF Nations League and the future World Cup 2026.
He Basque He will thus begin his third term at the helm of the Tricolorrecalling that he took him to the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, acting as a firefighter after the poor management of Enrique Meza and Hugo Sánchez/Sven-Göran Erikssonrespectively.
Now, as is customary, the broadcast of the meeting will be carried out by TUDN and Aztec 7therefore, to be able to watch it in streaming it will be necessary to access the official pages and apps of both television stations, in addition to ViX Premium for Mexico and Fubo for the United States.
After this commitment, the Mexican national team has another preparatory clash on the horizon against Canadaon Tuesday, September 10, at the AT&T Stadiumwhile in October a confrontation against the USA.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Mexico: ViX Premium, Official Website and App TUDN, Official Website and App Azteca Deportes.
USA: Fubo
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#streaming #platform #watch #Mexico #Zealand
Leave a Reply