Chivas de Guadalajara will visit Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Rebaño Sagrado comes to this match after being thrashed by Xolos de Tijuana by a score of 4-2. The feathered ones also arrive in great need of adding points, since they have two losses in a row this tournament.
The match will take place this Tuesday, July 16 at the Corregidora Stadium. Several fans of both teams have wondered where the match will be broadcast. For the 2024 Apertura, several clubs changed television stations or platforms to broadcast their home games.
One of these teams was Querétaro. Below we tell you how you can watch the match between Gallos Blancos and Chivas de Guadalajara corresponding to matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024.
For this tournament, Caliente TV will be in charge of broadcasting Gallos Blancos’ home games. These matches, like those of Xolos, can be seen live and for free through its website, as well as its YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts.
In the United States, Querétaro and Chivas fans will have another option and will be able to watch this duel on the VIX platform in its Premium version.
