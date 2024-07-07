Club Pachuca will make its presentation in the corresponding Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament facing Club de Fútbol Monterrey from the Hidalgo Stadium this Sunday, July 7 at 7:06 p.m.
The match between the ‘Bella Airosa’ team can be seen in Mexico on television through Fox Sports and also on their respective digital platforms and streaming services in Mexico; while in the United States it can be seen through the Univision and TUDN channels.
The Hidalgo team led by Guillermo Almada made several moves, as they had five casualties: Emilio Rodriguez, Celso Ortiz, Daniel Hernandez, Erick Sanchez and Roberto de la Rosa; meanwhile, they added two reinforcements: Alfonso Gonzalez and Borja Baston.
For its part, the Monterrey team has had several moves, three additions with: Roberto de la Rosa, Johan Rojas and Oliver Torres and six casualties: Jesus Gallardo, Gustavo Sanchez, Omar Govea, Jonathan Gonzalez, Arturo Gonzalez and Victor Lopez.
In Mexico, the match will be broadcast on Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, Fox Sports Mexico and Fox Sports Premium, channels from Televisa and Fox Sports. In the United States, the match will be broadcast on fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.
