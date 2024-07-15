Club Necaxa will host Club de Fútbol Monterrey in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament at the Estadio Victoria this Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m.
The match between the Pandilla team can be seen in Mexico on television through ViX+ and TUDN, as well as on their respective digital platforms and streaming services in Mexico; while in the United States it can be seen through the ViX and TUDN USA channels.
Rayos fell 1-0 to Tigres UANL in the first match, but they are coming off a 4-1 win over Puebla last weekend; for its part, the team from the Sultana del Norte won 0-1 against the Tuzos in the opening match, but they are coming off a humiliation and thrashing at home by 0-4 against Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul.
In this way, a very interesting confrontation awaits us between the group of Walter Vilchez and the teacher Fernando Ortiz.
Goalie: Ezequiel Unsain.
Defenses: Emilio Martinez, Alexis Pena, Augustin Oliveros and Alejandro Mayorga.
Media: Fernando Arce, Agustin Palavecino; Bryan Garnica, Jose Paradela and Ricardo Monreal.
Forward: Diber Changing.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada.
Defenses: Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas.
Media: Jesus Corona, Jorge Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Maximiliano Meza.
Forwards: Germpan Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa.
