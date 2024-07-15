Cruz Azul Football Club will host Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium this Tuesday, July 16 at 9:05 p.m.
The match of the cement team can be seen in Mexico on television through ViX+ and TUDN, also on their respective digital platforms and streaming services in Mexico; while, in the United States it can be seen through the channels of ViX and TUDN USA.
La Máquina Celeste is on a perfect run, being the undefeated leader with two wins in two games, and just last weekend they beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey 0-4 away; for its part, the border team is runner-up, as they also come into the match undefeated with two wins in their first two games; last weekend they beat Club Deportivo Guadalajara 4-2 at home.
In this way, a very interesting confrontation awaits us between the group of Martin Anselmi and the teacher Juan Carlos Osorio.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalie: Kevin Mier.
Defenses: Jorge Sánchez, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi and Carlos Rotondi.
Media: Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli and Alexis Gutierrez.
Forward: Giorgios Giakoumakis.
Goalie: Jesus Crown.
Defenses: Rafael Fernandez, Unai Bilbao and Jesus Gomez.
Media: Aaron Mejia, Joe Corona; Jesus Vega, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Castaneda and Domingo Blanco.
Forward: Carlos Gonzalez.
In Mexico, the match will be broadcast on TUDN En Vivo and ViX+, both Televisa channels. In the United States, the match will be broadcast on ViX and TUDN USA.
#streaming #platform #watch #Cruz #Azul #Tijuana #Apertura
Leave a Reply