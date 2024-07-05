Cruz Azul Football Club will make its debut in the corresponding Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament facing Mazatlán FC from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium this Saturday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m.
The Máquina Celeste match can be seen in Mexico on television through Televisa and also on their respective digital platforms and streaming services in Mexico and the United States.
The sky blue team led by Martin Anselmi will arrive renewed, after incorporating four reinforcements into its ranks so far: Jorge Sanchez, Amaury Garcia, Andres Montano and Giorgios Giakoumakis.
For its part, the purple team comes from having its best signing, but not precisely on the field, but on the bench, by hiring the ‘King Midas‘ Victor Manuel Vucetichwho will try to lead the best team that the Mazatlan board has formed so far to the best tournament in its history, who were reinforced in this tournament with Eduardo Torres, Jordan Sierra and Mauro Lainez.
In Mexico, the match will be broadcast on TUDN En Vivo and ViX+, both Televisa channels. In the United States, the match will be broadcast on ViX.
