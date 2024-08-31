Cruz Azul and Club América will star in the most anticipated duel of matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. The Máquina Celeste and the Águilas arrive with contrasting current events to this edition of the Clásico Joven.
Despite their poor form, the Azulcremas would be the favorites for this match if their ten most recent encounters are taken into account.
In this journey, América has five victories, one win for the Máquina Celeste and four draws.
The match is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium at 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico time).
Below we tell you what alternatives you have to watch the Clásico Joven this weekend.
This Mexican soccer classic will be broadcast on Channel 5, on open television, and on TUDN, on cable TV. However, there is another option to watch this match between two of the big four of the Liga MX.
Cruz Azul vs América from matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024 can also be seen through the VIX streaming platform, in its premium version.
