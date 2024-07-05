Atlético de San Luis will make its presentation in the corresponding Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament facing the two-time champion, Champion of Champions and champion of the Liga MX Super Cup, Club América, from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium this Saturday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m.
The San Luis match can be seen in Mexico on television through ESPN and also on their respective digital platforms and streaming services in Mexico, while in the United States on Televisa.
The Potosino team led by Domènec Torrent will arrive a little shaken after having four casualties and incorporating only two reinforcements into its ranks so far: Ronaldo Najera and Gabriel Martinez.
For their part, the Eagles also come from having several changes by presenting four losses, the most important of them so far, that of Julian Quinonesbut they were able to add four important elements: Rodolfo Cota, Jonathan Estrada, Ivan Estrada and Eric Sanchez.
In Mexico, the match will be broadcast on ESPN and on the Disney+ streaming platform. In the United States, the match will be broadcast on ViX.
