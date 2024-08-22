The Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament will resume this weekend after all the league’s clubs were eliminated from the Leagues Cup. One of the most interesting duels of matchday 5 will be the match between Club América and Puebla.
The Eagles arrived at the Leagues Cup as one of the favourites to win the title and were eliminated in the quarter-finals. The team led by André Jardine will seek to put this bitter experience behind them and regain confidence when they face modest Puebla.
In their last ten matches, Club América has seven wins and three draws against the Franja team. The last victory of the team from Puebla was recorded in the distant Clausura 2018.
Below we tell you where you can watch the América vs Puebla match of matchday 5 of the Apertura 2024.
The duel between the Eagles and the team from La Franja is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico).
The match will be available on pay TV on TUDN. Fans will also be able to watch the match on the VIX Premium streaming platform.
