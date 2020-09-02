Phase 7 services of Delhi Metro will start from September 7. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said in the guidelines released on Wednesday evening that in the first phase, Delhi Metro will run in two shifts from 7 am to 11 am and in the afternoon from 4 pm to 8 pm. In the second phase, trains will be available between 7 am and 1 pm and between 4 pm and 10 pm. The service of the metro will start normally from September 12. Metro stations falling in Kovid-19 Containment Zone will remain closed and Metro doors will be closed there.

On which lines will the metro run

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said that the Yellow Line Metro running between Samaypur Badli to Hooda City Center will start from September 7. Blue Line Metro running from Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida and Vaishali and Pink Line Metro between Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar will start from 9 September.

The Red Line Metro from Rithala to the martyr site, the Green Line Metro between Kirti Nagar / Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh Station and the Violet Line Metro running between Kashmiri Gate to Raja Nahar Singh Station will start from 10 September. Metro trains will start running on the Magenta Line and Gray Line on 11 September. Metro services on the Airport Express line will start from September 12.

Must follow these things

During this time people will have to follow the rules such as keeping distance and wearing masks to avoid Kovid-19. Guidelines state that trains will not stop at stations where people are not found to be following the rules of maintaining physical distance. Puri said passengers can also buy masks at stations to wear in the metro. Passengers will be allowed to travel by metro only after thermal screening and will be encouraged to use the Arogya Setu app. The entire station will also be sanitized from time to time.