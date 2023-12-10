Following the approach already applied for photos and videos, WhatsApp introduces a new feature: voice messages that automatically disappear.

The hugely popular messaging app has introduced a new feature that allows users to send voice messages that automatically disappear after being listened to. WhatsApp had previously applied this approach for photos and videos, initially in 2021, allowing users to send visual content with a single view limit for the recipient.

Now, the same concept is also extended to voice messages, which through a special button will start with the single listening option.



It is important to note that these messages cannot be forwarded, saved or flagged.

Vanishing vowels With WhatsApp it will now be possible to send images, voice notes and videos which will automatically be made invisible in the chat once opened by the recipient The term is used in the company’s official press release “view” in relation to voice messages.

As inconsistent as it may seem, WhatsApp seems to prefer this choice of words to maintain clarity and simplicity for users. Indeed, this feature will closely resemble the one already present for visual content.

The distinctive "one-off" icon will appear on voice messages sent with this option, signaling that they will proceed after playback self cancel. Concretely, this translates into an increase in privacy for voice messages containing sensitive information, a topic on which WhatsApp has recently been working hard as demonstrated by the introduction of the Secret Code.

This provides users with greater peace of mind when they share delicate details such as those of credit cards, or in any other situation in which you wish to keep the communication strictly confidential to the recipient. WhatsApp has stated that one will be available 14 day window to open and view a single-view photo, video, or voice message.

After this period, the message will expire even if not viewed and will disappear from the chat.