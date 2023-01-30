Another mourning in the world of cinema in this cold January. Following the untimely passing of the actress who played Tess in the 2013 The Last of Us video game, today we learn of the death of Lisa Loringno less than the Wednesday Addams original from the 60s series.

Although the news has only been disclosed in the last few hours, it seems that the 64-year-old actress passed away Saturday night in a California hospital. The causes seem to be attributable to complications due to cardiac arrest. According to statements from her daughter, Lisa suffered from high blood pressure.

The whole world of entertainment joins in an embrace of condolence towards the family, in which we join with the editorial staff.