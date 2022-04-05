The American “NBC News” website, quoting informed sources, said that according to New US sanctions: Washington will ban all new investments in Russia, increase sanctions on Russian financial institutions and state-owned companies, and impose sanctions on government officials and their family members.

The sources pointed out that the sanctions package “was coordinated with the Group of Seven and the European Union.”

“The sanctions seek to inflict significant economic damage on Russia,” she added.

The sources said that the package comes after US officials and President Joe Biden confirmed Russia’s involvement in “war crimes” in Ukraine, particularly in Bucha.

In an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, European Union spokesman Luis Miguel Bueno revealed the details of preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, in the wake of the “Bocha events”.

Bueno said: “Member states will have to European Union Agreeing on the appropriate sanctions for what happened, and we have already started preparing a new package of sanctions that will be presented to member states.”

He stressed that “the aim of the expected sanctions is not to punish the Russian people, but to inflict maximum damage on the Kremlin, which started this aggressive war against an independent state, and is now committing atrocities on Ukrainian soil.”

Ukraine had accused Russia of “genocide”, a day after the discovery of the bodies of civilians after the withdrawal of Russian forces from Bucha, which sparked a wave of anger in the country. Europe and the United States.

But Russia denied involvement in this matter, calling for a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss these accusations.