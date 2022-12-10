Let’s see this cosplay from Wednesdaythe Addams’ daughter who has just received a monographic series on Netflix hugely successful, created by caterpillar_cos to show one of the most hidden and intimate sides of the character.

As you can see, the costume is made in a very rigorous way and perfectly represents the dark soul of this latest generation pop dark Mary Sue, which is gathering so much success around the world.

Of course, even the hidden side is strictly in black, in line with the dress, so as to reflect the character of the character even beyond himself and what has been seen on the small screen.

Also interesting is the attention to detail, such as the black nail polish, the braids and the cosplayer’s expression, which does not reveal the slightest cheerfulness. In short, fans of the show of the moment will be happy with this Wednesday