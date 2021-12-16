According to the Algerian News Agency, these agreements signed between the Tunisian and Algerian parties cover many sectors.

The sectors covered by the agreements include justice, the interior, energy, medium, small and emerging industries, pharmaceutical industries, environment, religious affairs, education, vocational rehabilitation, fisheries, media and culture.

The visit of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the eastern neighbor comes in response to the visit of Tunisian President Kais Saied to Algeria in February 2020, which was planned for March 2020, but was postponed due to the Corona pandemic.

In addition to the economic files that were strongly present, the two presidents stressed, on Wednesday, the “permanent coordination” between them on Libya, stressing the need for “Libya to get rid of mercenaries.”

The Tunisian president said that “there is permanent coordination with Algeria regarding Libya,” noting that “the Libyan people are the ones who decide their own fate.”

For his part, the Algerian president said that he “exchanged visions with his Tunisian counterpart on a set of regional issues, especially on Libya,” adding: “We hope that Libya will get rid of mercenaries, and that harmony will return between the Libyans.”

With regard to cooperation between the two countries, Said said, “Cooperation with Algeria is important to face challenges, and that relations with Algeria will develop further in the future, in the interest of both countries.”

Said noted that “Tunisia and Algeria’s relations are distinguished throughout history and in the future,” stressing “the importance of Algerian support for Tunisia during the Corona pandemic.”

In this regard, Tebboune stressed that his visit to Tunisia “falls within the framework of joint efforts to develop bilateral relations,” stressing “his keenness to advance bilateral cooperation, leading to economic integration with Tunisia.”