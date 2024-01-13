Free admission

The presentation of the teams is scheduled for Wednesday 17 January from 5pm to 7pm BMW which will be involved in the 2024 Superbike championship.

Obviously the attention will be attracted by the large purchase of the Munich house, Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turkish rider, world champion with Yamaha in 2021 and vice-world champion in 2023, will be in the official team with Michael Van Der Mark alongside him, while the BMW M 1000 RRs entrusted to the Bonovo satellite structure will be driven by Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff.

For the upcoming event at the BMW Motorrad headquarters in Berlin Free entry is expected while places last. The four BMW drivers will be available to the public for photos and autographs in a program that includes the conclusion of the Presentation Ceremony at 7:00 pm.

In a few days, therefore, we will discover the shapes and colors of BMWs, Razgatlioglu among the first test he declared himself very satisfied with the power of the German bike's engine. Scott Redding, on the other hand, trusts in the Turk's braking 'touch' to solve the problems the BMW M 1000 RR encounters when the rear wheel lifts off the ground during braking. The goal is to challenge the Ducati-Bautista duo.