This Wednesday 580,000 doses of Indian Covishield vaccine will arrive in the country, made with technology from Oxford and AstraZeneca. They will be added to the endowment of just over a million doses of Sputnik V obtained by the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

The vaccine is made by the Serum Institute of India laboratory, in collaboration with the University of Oxford and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which transferred their technology to the Indian institute. The product was already approved in 12 countries, in addition to their place of origin.

On Monday, the national government issued a decree in which emergency approved this technology transfer, after evaluating that it “does not impact the quality, safety and efficacy” of the vaccine.

“There have been no serious adverse events and no significant differences have been identified in the efficacy observed in the different age groups that participated in the clinical trials,” says Decree 627 of the Ministry of Health on the Indian variant of the vaccine.

The one developed directly by Oxford and AstraZeneca had already been approved by the National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) at the end of the year.

A health worker receives the Covishied vaccine at a hospital in Calcutta, India. Reuters Photo / Rupak De Chowdhuri

The arrival of more than half a million doses next Wednesday is great news in the framework of a vaccination campaign against Covid without a doubt bumpy, figuratively and literally.

Figured by the back and forth in negotiations with different laboratories and countries to obtain vaccines, which delay the massification of the campaign. Literally due to a snow storm that delayed the return of the fourth Aerolineas Argentinas flight with Sputnik V vaccines, among other incidents in the irregular national vaccination race.

However, the Minister of Health Ginés González García is confident in the progress of the negotiations. Ten days ago, he talked about buying a total of 62 million doses of vaccines. He raised it in a virtual meeting with the deputies of the Health Commission, in which he avoided giving details about the arrival deadlines. However, he risked that “herd immunity would come after July.”

Beyond the government’s forecasts, what does add to real optimism are the preliminary results released on February 3 on the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine, which indicated that protection from the first dose reaches 76% and that this lasts at least three weeks. If confirmed, this finding would delay the application of the second dose and thus focus resources on inoculating more people with the first.

The Serum Institute plant in the city of Pune, India. Photo Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg

The Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold around the globe. It produces more than 1.5 billion doses, including the vaccine against polio and those developed against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib, BCG, hepatitis B, and measles, mumps, and rubella.

Although it suffered a fire at its facilities three weeks ago, company representatives assured that Covishield production could continue as planned.

As the country prepares to receive the Indian vaccine, this Saturday the clinical trials of the one developed directly by Oxford and AstraZeneca in boys from 6 to 17 years began. They are the first trials in the world in minors of that age group.

