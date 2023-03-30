On video: with one blow, a merchant knocked out a thief who tried to rob him

With a strong fist to the face, a merchant from the Morales region, in Tarapoto, Peru, He managed to knock out an alleged criminal who had entered his commercial establishment and who had threatened him with a weapon to rob him.

They came to the place police officers who managed to capture the subjectafter allegedly trying to flee the area.

Nevertheless, The store merchant managed to distract the police officers and approached the captured man to punch him hard in his face.

Immediately, the subject fainted and was helped by police officers who led him to a patrol car.

Once at the police station, the man who appears on security camera videos storming the place, said that he did not remember what was happening and that he did not know why he was detained.

However, the uniformed officers in charge of his custody showed him the recordings and the subject had to accept the charges.



The news was published by the foreign media ‘Good morning Peru‘, who recorded the entire scene of the events.

