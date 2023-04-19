Wednesday, April 19, 2023
On video: Was Pereira's goal against Boca well canceled at La Bombonera?

April 19, 2023
On video: Was Pereira's goal against Boca well canceled at La Bombonera?


Boca Juniors vs. Pereira

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira. In action, Yilmar Velásquez (right).

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira. In action, Yilmar Velásquez (right).

The Colombian champion went into the break with a goalless draw.

Deportivo Pereira has played with personality and so far has drawn a goalless draw against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera, in their first international match as a visitor in their entire history.

The Colombian champion makes Boca uncomfortable, to the point that his fans fired him with whistles at the end of the first stage.

Pereira was able to go ahead at halftime, when Juan Sebastián Quintero, with a header, scored in the south arc of La Bombonera.

However, the referee Andrés Matonte, with the help of VAR, decided to invalidate the play. The video arbitration detected a grab from Angelo Rodríguez to Pol Fernández.

SPORTS

More sports news

