On video: Was Pereira’s goal against Boca well canceled at La Bombonera?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira. In action, Yilmar Velásquez (right).
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira. In action, Yilmar Velásquez (right).
The Colombian champion went into the break with a goalless draw.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Deportivo Pereira has played with personality and so far has drawn a goalless draw against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera, in their first international match as a visitor in their entire history.
The Colombian champion makes Boca uncomfortable, to the point that his fans fired him with whistles at the end of the first stage.
Pereira was able to go ahead at halftime, when Juan Sebastián Quintero, with a header, scored in the south arc of La Bombonera.
However, the referee Andrés Matonte, with the help of VAR, decided to invalidate the play. The video arbitration detected a grab from Angelo Rodríguez to Pol Fernández.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#video #Pereiras #goal #Boca #canceled #Bombonera
Leave a Reply