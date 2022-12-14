On video: Ukrainian tank exploded enemy vehicle face to face

In the midst of the clashes that continue between Russia and Ukraine, a video has been released in which you can see a ‘one on one’ confrontation between a Ukrainian tank and a Russian one.

As reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the events portrayed in the rare video occurred in Novoselivske, an area of ​​the Luhansk province.

A tank duel in the Luhansk region: a Ukrainian T-64 against a Russian T-72.

Another victory for the Ukrainian Armed Forces! 🎥 by 92nd Mechanized Brigade. pic.twitter.com/ukuwhW1k91 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 11, 2022

According to the video description, a Ukrainian T-64 from the 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian T-72 series tank with a single shot.

The video shows that the shot from the Ukrainian tank is from a long distance and hits the Russian tank, which is set on fire.

It should be remembered that Luhanks is one of the Ukrainian provinces annexed by Russia, and that In February of this year, the Soviet nation began an invasion of Ukraine. which has led to thousands of deaths and displacements in the region.