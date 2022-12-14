Wednesday, December 14, 2022
On video: Ukrainian tank exploded enemy vehicle face to face

December 14, 2022
Ukraine

Ukrainian army tanks during an offensive (Reference image).

Ukrainian army tanks during an offensive (Reference image).

Video shows the confrontation between a Ukrainian tank and a Russian one.

In the midst of the clashes that continue between Russia and Ukraine, a video has been released in which you can see a ‘one on one’ confrontation between a Ukrainian tank and a Russian one.

(Also read: kyiv dawns with a new Russian attack with drones and Zelenski confirms it).

As reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the events portrayed in the rare video occurred in Novoselivske, an area of ​​the Luhansk province.

According to the video description, a Ukrainian T-64 from the 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian T-72 series tank with a single shot.

The video shows that the shot from the Ukrainian tank is from a long distance and hits the Russian tank, which is set on fire.

It should be remembered that Luhanks is one of the Ukrainian provinces annexed by Russia, and that In February of this year, the Soviet nation began an invasion of Ukraine. which has led to thousands of deaths and displacements in the region.

