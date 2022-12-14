On video: Ukrainian tank exploded enemy vehicle face to face

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ukrainian army tanks during an offensive (Reference image).
Ukrainian army tanks during an offensive (Reference image).
Video shows the confrontation between a Ukrainian tank and a Russian one.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 14, 2022, 12:01 PM
In the midst of the clashes that continue between Russia and Ukraine, a video has been released in which you can see a ‘one on one’ confrontation between a Ukrainian tank and a Russian one.
(Also read: kyiv dawns with a new Russian attack with drones and Zelenski confirms it).
As reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the events portrayed in the rare video occurred in Novoselivske, an area of the Luhansk province.
(You might be interested in: Ukraine: Power outages affect more than 1.5 million in Odessa.)
A tank duel in the Luhansk region: a Ukrainian T-64 against a Russian T-72.
Another victory for the Ukrainian Armed Forces!
🎥 by 92nd Mechanized Brigade. pic.twitter.com/ukuwhW1k91
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 11, 2022
According to the video description, a Ukrainian T-64 from the 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian T-72 series tank with a single shot.
The video shows that the shot from the Ukrainian tank is from a long distance and hits the Russian tank, which is set on fire.
It should be remembered that Luhanks is one of the Ukrainian provinces annexed by Russia, and that In February of this year, the Soviet nation began an invasion of Ukraine. which has led to thousands of deaths and displacements in the region.
December 14, 2022, 12:01 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#video #Ukrainian #tank #exploded #enemy #vehicle #face #face
Leave a Reply