The ball was supposed to be rolling, but a wave of fans who entered the stadium without admission forced the plans to be delayed. A few hours before the start of the match between Colombia and Argentina for the Copa America final, the turnstiles at one of the doors of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami were forced and dozens of fans of both teams ran in, bypassing the logistics filters. Local authorities immediately deployed their units and made arrests, which were recorded through social media. While this was happening, public access to the sports venue was suspended, which also postponed the time of the kick-off.

From the start, Conmebol announced that the schedule would be delayed by 30 minutes. This time was used to open the doors again. It was a matter of minutes before several fans tried to enter again without showing their tickets. These events may have forced the game to be moved several times. Finally, at 8:15 p.m., the players from both countries took to the field.