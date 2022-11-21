At the end of August, the Colombian politician Armando Benedetti took office as the new ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela, his task being crucial for the plans of the Petro Government regarding the resumption of relations between both countries.

Since then, the consul has generated controversy for various statements regarding the purchase of hydrocarbons from the neighboring country, the violation of human rights by the Government of Nicolás Maduro and more.

Now, after more than two months in office, Benedetti spoke with one of the most recognized journalistic formats in the country, ‘Los informantes’, and told his perspective on different topics of interest in both nations.

The interview on the “Caracol” channel program also showed on video the house where Benedetti spends his days with his wife, Adelina Guerrero.

‘Petro is doing unbeatable’

“It seems to me that Petro is doing unbeatable. Now, what I see badly is the Petro government. One might come to think that suddenly there is no government. If I keep talking about it, watch out and they’ll throw me out“, were his words regarding the Government for which he himself was a key player during the last elections.

“I see new ministers and ministers making some videos dead with laughter. What are they laughing at if the country is bad? They seem boy scout or a brigade of recreationists! Be ministers!” she added.

He also assured that the situation in Venezuela worsens as a result of the sanctions imposed by the United States because they affect ordinary citizens, not “the 100 most important people in the Government of Venezuela.” Just as he pointed out the difficulty of reestablishing economic relations with Colombia due to the mafias that predominate in both countries.

The Caracas mansion where Benedetti spends his days

Regarding your current home: located in one of the most expensive and wealthy areas of the Venezuelan capital, in the Campo Alegre sector, The yellow-fronted mansion that Ambassador Armando Benedetti lives in has a long history of important people who lived there.

The quasi-palace has wide doors, a red carpet up to the third floor that was recently laid, hanging lamps, furniture with carved wood reliefs, an office with books, a heavy desk, and freshly washed curtains.

Of course, it is quite old, which is why he himself confessed to ‘Los Informantes’ that he had to fumigate it, fix certain humidity problems, paint it and make certain repairs to be able to live in it comfortably.

“The kitchen had rats, the furniture looked pretty, but there was humidity; it was badly painted. She had to fumigate, she has touched me how much pod“, She complained.

The truth is that the work of this journalist and politician from Barranquilla, recognized among other things for his expressive and colloquial speech, is crucial and is expected to bear the fruits that Gustavo Petro and his administration expect.

