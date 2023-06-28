A loud explosion shocked diners at a restaurant in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, when a Russian rocket hit a building in the middle of the confrontations in that part of Europe.

In the infrastructure was Sergio Jaramillo, former peace commissioner, and the writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, who came out of the attack unharmed.

However, International media report that 3 people lost their lives and that more than 40 were injured.

The Colombians were in Ukrainian territory spreading the campaign ‘Hold on, Ukraine’, in the company of the journalist Catalina Gómez Ángel: a reporter specializing in Middle East issues.

Images shared on social networks show how it turned out the building of the Kramatorsk restaurant that is usually attended by international journalists.

A volley of Russian rockets struck a Kramatorsk restaurant as it was packed with customers. Four dead and dozens injured

On the front, Russia is retreating

Minutes before the explosionn, Sergio Jaramillo, Héctor Abad, Vitoria Amelina and Catalina Gómez managed to take some pictures at a gas station in Kostiantynovka (Donbas), place where the Russian artillery has been firing in the last hours after the visit of Volodimir Zelensky, president of Ukraine.

Sergio Jaramillo, Héctor Abad, Vitoria Amelina and Catalina Gómez (behind the scenes) at the Kostiantynovka gas station (Donbas) minutes before the attack. See also Russia Sweden increases military readiness on Gotland, Aftonbladet publishes pictures of Russian warships arriving in the Baltic Sea taken by Swedish fighter jets

