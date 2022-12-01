Every second became a crucial moment to save the life of a 9-year-old boy, who fell into a frozen lake in Aurora, a city in Illinois in the United States.

Before 4:30 p.m. on November 23, The 911 line responded to a distressing call: “A person is drowning.”

Immediately, two police officers began a race against the clock to get to the scene as soon as they could, but what they did not imagine is that they would find a small 9-year-old boy trying to fight for his life in sub-zero water.

An older adult, in a desperate impulse to save him, also fell into the lake, for which two lives were now in danger.

In a brave combined effort, the two agents decided to risk their own lives to save those of both vulnerable people.

Within seconds another group of agents arrived on the scene withdrew the rescue equipment and the policemen thoughtlessly tied a rope around their waists and jumped into the frozen water.

“I know I’m not an Olympic swimmer, so I knew I wasn’t going to be able to swim with the other two people in the water,” Andrew Soderlund, one of the officials for the CBS channel, confessed. they needed the help of their team to pull them out of the lake with the rope.

Fortunately, these “heroes without capes”, as they described the two agents, managed to rescue the adult and the minor.

According to the Aurora, Illinois Police Department report, “Officers who swam to rescue the boy suffered minor injuries”so they were transferred to a hospital of the Aurora Fire Department, like the minor.

While the older adult was treated at the scene and did not present injuries.

In addition, the agents were able to determine that the event occurred when The 9-year-old boy walked on the ice surface of the lake to rescue his soccer ball, but it broke and he fell into the freezing water.

