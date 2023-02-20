An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred on Monday in the Turkish province of Hatay, in the south of the country, which represents the strongest aftershock after the devastating earthquakes on February 6, the Turkish emergency agency AFAD reported.

So far, there is still no data on possible new damage or victims. However, on social networks some citizens began to upload videos of how the earth movement was experienced in some areas of the country.

Everyone has left the shops in a panic. With the dark you still can’t see what’s happened

It is known that the tremor, whose epicenter was located in the town of Defne, a district located about fifteen minutes by car from Antakya, occurred at 8 pm (local time) and was felt in Antakya and Adana, 200 kilometers to the north. .

According to an AFP journalist at the scenethe tremor produced a movement of panic among the population and raised large clouds of dust.

According to Afad, there have been more than 6,000 aftershocks since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated southern Turkey and Syria.

The first images of the quake, compiled by the Anadolu Ajansi media agency and local media, show citizens recording the new quake a few weeks after the previous tragedy that left more than 40,000 victims.

The tremor, with its epicenter south of the city of Antioch, was also felt in neighboring countries, according to data from the Kandilli observatory in Istanbul.

No data is yet available on possible new damage or casualties, but numerous reporters present in Antioquia reported that the tremor caused panic among the survivors staying in tents.

At least one building already half collapsed collapsed whole and rubble from others damaged parked cars, reports the NTV network.

Ahmet Ovgun Ercan, a prestigious geophysicist from Istanbul Technical University, assured the HalkTV station that this earthquake, which he estimated to last 17 seconds, is a normal phenomenon and anticipated that some already damaged buildings will have collapsed.



Since the earthquake on the 6th, none of the buildings in Antioquia are still habitable, but there are debris removal work teams that may have been trapped by a collapse.

The Haberturk television network reported near the place of the epicenter of the new quake. “You can still feel the tremor”mentioned one of the reporters, who also added that it was difficult for him to stand up due to the telluric shock.

In addition, many survivors are in the habit of gathering around campfires in front of collapsed buildings to help identify bodies, and may be in risk if a building collapses neighbor still standing.

“It was terrible, broken windows fell on us. Everyone has left the shops in a panic. With the darkness you still can’t see what has happened,” she told EFE by phone Ugur Sahin, a reporter for the BirGün newspaper.

The AFAD national emergency center, which locates the epicenter of the earthquake in the Defne neighborhood in Antioquia itself, speaks of a second aftershock of magnitude 5.8 with its epicenter in Samandag.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE