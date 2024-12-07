12/06/2024



Updated 12/07/2024 at 04:24h.





The Government of Emmanuel Macron. The French president faces one of the most intense political blockades in recent times after the approval of the motion of censure against his former prime minister Michel Barnier.

The origin of this crisis dates back to last July, when the elections on the 7th left Macron without an absolute majority in the National Assembly, with a result of 168 deputies. A result lower than the 182 of the left-wing bloc, which only reaffirmed the palpable fragmentation and division of the French political landscape.

Furthermore, the subsequent appointment in September of the conservative Michel Barnier as prime minister caused great discontent for this left-wing bloc. Olivier Faure, socialist leader, declared: “The losing president appoints as prime minister a man who belongs to a party that only came in fourth place. It is about the denial of democracy. We enter a regime crisis».

Added to this is the recent approval, without a prior parliamentary vote, of the budgets for Social Security by Barnier, which dynamited the presentation of a motion of censure by the opposition parties. A motion that was successful this past November 4 thanks to the favorable vote of 331 deputies.









In a speech delivered just a few hours ago, Emmanuel Macron announced the appointment of a new prime minister in the coming days, but not before accusing both Mélenchon’s extreme left and Le Pen’s extreme right of “anti-republicanism.”

Macron has work in the next few hours if he wants to find a way out of the political blockade in which the country is mired. In it video You can see in images how this crisis has developed over these months.